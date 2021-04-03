Grozny “Akhmat” defeated “Krasnodar” in the match of the 24th round of the Russian Premier League (RPL). The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The match took place in Krasnodar and ended with a score of 0: 5 in favor of the guests. On the fifth minute of the meeting, the scoring was opened by midfielder Evgeniy Kharin. On the 49th, defender Andrey Semenov scored the ball. Then midfielder Bernard Berisha scored a double (51st, 68th minutes). In the 93rd minute, the bulls’ midfielder Alexey Ionov scored his own goal.

Thus, after 24 matches, Krasnodar is tenth in the RPL standings, with 34 points. Akhmat is in 11th place with 32 points.

In the next round, the bulls will play on the road against Arsenal Tula, and Grozny against Ufa.