Akhmat defeated Khimki 3-0 in the match of the 28th round of the RPL

Akhmat defeated Khimki in their arena in the match of the 28th round of the Russian Premier League (RPL). This is reported by the correspondent of “Lenta.ru”.

The meeting ended with the score 3:0. Goals were scored by Vladislav Karapuzov, Artem Timofeev and Evgeny Kharin.

Thus, after 28 matches, Akhmat ranks fifth in the standings of the Russian championship, gaining 49 points. Khimki is in 15th place with 18 points.

In the next round, the players from Grozny will play away with Rostov on May 28. The Moscow Region team will host Ural at home the day before.