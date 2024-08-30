Major General Alaudinov: A battalion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was hit in the Kursk direction

Russian military defeated a battalion of the 80th separate airborne assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kursk direction. This was reported by the commander of the special forces “Akhmat” Major General Apty Alaudinov in his Telegram-channel.

“The enemy tried with all its might today to push through the area where we are. A new battalion of the 80th brigade appeared here. It suffered very badly today,” he said.

Alaudinov added that his units destroyed several armored combat vehicles during the day. He also noted that “they are killing Ukrainians in vain,” who “are fighting to the last,” but they are suffering heavy losses, and the situation on the contact line is not changing.

On August 6, Ukraine launched a massive attack on the Kursk region. The Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the border town of Sudzha, after which they began storming the state border. As a result, the Ukrainian military managed to enter Russian territory and take control of a number of settlements. According to the regional government as of August 28, 201 local residents have been injured since the beginning of the invasion. 31 people could not be saved.