Alaudinov: Ukrainian Armed Forces lost a tank, 4 armored fighting vehicles and artillery units in Kursk region

Fighters of the 2nd Brigade of the Russian special forces “Akhmat” destroyed nine units of equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kursk region in one day. The enemy’s losses were disclosed by the unit’s commander, Major General Apty Alaudinov, a video with a statement was published in Telegram-channel.

As a result, the Ukrainian side lost a tank, four armored combat vehicles (BBM), a pair of artillery mounts of different calibers, and four transport units in the Kursk direction.

According to Alaudinov, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been pressing especially hard in the last two or three days in two areas of combat contact. “The enemy is trying to get through the areas where we have completely blocked him. And our task is to exhaust his resources at this stage, preventing him from advancing further. And we are doing a good job of this so far,” the Akhmat commander emphasized.

Earlier, Alaudinov spoke about the prospects of a complete defeat of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region. He also noted that the troops are doing everything to stop the enemy on the territory of the Russian region.