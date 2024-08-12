Alaudinov reported record losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk direction

Over the course of a day, in the area of ​​Martynovka and Sudzha in the Kursk region, Akhmat fighters, together with fighters from the 2nd Special Forces Brigade and the Special Operations Forces of the Russian Ministry of Defense, destroyed a tank, 7 armored personnel carriers-infantry fighting vehicles, 13 armored vehicles, 9 pickup trucks and other military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the Telegram-channel commander of the special forces “Akhmat” Major General Apti Alaudinov.

“We have never had such a number of destroyed enemies in a day in the entire SVO. With this action, you yourselves have decided the issue of accelerating your complete destruction,” Alaudinov commented on the record losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Earlier, the Akhmat commander warned that the number of information sabotage against Russia has increased several times in recent days. Alaudinov emphasized that dozens of fake Telegram channels have appeared online, allegedly related to the Akhmat special forces, making false statements and collecting funds.

Before that, the major general said that the battles in the Kursk region could be called the decisive battle of the special military operation. According to him, after it, not only Ukraine will fall, but also the entire NATO bloc supporting Kyiv.