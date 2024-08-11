Alaudinov reported an increase in the number of information sabotage against the Russian Federation in recent days

The number of information sabotage attacks against Russia has increased several times in recent days. This was reported in his Telegram-channel, the commander of the Akhmat special forces, Major General Apti Alaudinov, stated.

“The cowardly and vile terrorist invasion of our country’s territory is accompanied by the use of unprecedented methods of hybrid warfare. Over the past few days, the number of information sabotage has increased many times over,” he wrote.

Alaudinov emphasized that dozens of fake Telegram channels have appeared online, allegedly related to the Akhmat special forces, making false statements and collecting funds. According to the military leader, Ukraine is not capable of independently organizing such sabotage and suggested that Western military-political institutions are behind them.

Earlier, Apti Alaudinov said that the Russian army is doing everything to liberate Russian territories from the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). He added that now very difficult times have come for Russians, residents of the Kursk region and border regions with Ukraine.