Apti Alaudinov: Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers have begun to actively surrender in the Kursk region

Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have begun to actively surrender in the Kursk region. This RIA Novosti said the commander of the Akhmat special forces, Major General Apti Alaudinov.

The deputy head of the main military-political department of the Ministry of Defense noted that “Akhmat” and related units are systematically destroying opponents trying to break through. In addition, according to him, the Ukrainian military has begun to lay down their arms.

“They started taking prisoners at every site, and Ukrainian fighters started actively surrendering,” Alaudinov said.

Earlier, the commander of “Akhmat” assured that the reserves of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region are depleted. He also said that the Russian Armed Forces are preventing attempts to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk direction around the clock, destroying the enemy reserves. At the same time, he assessed the situation in the region as working and under the control of the Russian Federation.

Before that, on August 13, Alaudinov reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ advance in the Kursk region had been stopped. And two days later, the major general also reported that Russian troops had completed blocking Ukrainian units in the region.

On the morning of August 6, Ukraine launched a massive attack on the Kursk region. First, the Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the border town of Sudzha, after which they began storming the state border. As a result, the Ukrainian military managed to enter Russian territory and take control of a number of settlements. According to the latest official data as of August 12, 12 civilians were killed in the attacks, and another 121 people were injured.