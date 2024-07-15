Alaudinov accused Azov of violating the Geneva Conventions for shooting a Russian Armed Forces soldier

Shooting of Russian soldier by Azov fighters (recognized as a terrorist organization and banned in the Russian Federation) is not surprising. This was stated by the deputy head of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces, commander of the special forces “Akhmat” Major General Apti Alaudinov.

“This is a violation of the Geneva Convention. There is nothing surprising about this,” Alaudinov said in his commentary.

We probably didn’t expect anything else from Satanists like Azov, who are initially fascists in all their manifestations. Apti Alaudinov Major General of the Russian Armed Forces

Earlier it became known that foreign mercenaries who joined the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) as part of the Chosen Company unit took part in the executions of Russian prisoners in the SVO zone. According to Kaspar Gross, a German medic working in this unit, the mercenaries shot an unarmed wounded Russian soldier who had reached the enemy’s positions.

Mercenaries from The Chosen Company bragged about killing prisoners of war in their group chats. In particular, such mentions were recorded in October 2023.

Gross admitted that he decided to reveal the truth about the mercenaries’ crimes because of the ongoing unjustified killings. In addition to the above-mentioned emergency, thanks to the medic, it became known about a case when another Russian soldier was ready to surrender and raised his hands, but one of the members of The Chosen Company threw a grenade at him in response. Journalists believe that the grenade could have been thrown by a soldier from Greece with the call sign Zeus. Presumably, he could have participated in several more episodes of reprisals against Russian soldiers.

Russia has drawn attention to the West’s reluctance to see the crimes of mercenaries

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, pointed out that Russia had repeatedly provided facts about the abuse of fighters fighting on the side of Kyiv in Donbass. However, the diplomat complained, Western media did everything to not see this.

Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova has appealed to Kyiv following reports of the execution of a Russian prisoner, calling for a thorough investigation into the murder of a captured fighter of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine (SVO). “I believe that this is a gross violation of international law and those responsible must be severely punished,” the ombudsman said. Moskalkova also appealed to her Ukrainian counterpart Dmitry Lubinets to have Kyiv conduct a thorough investigation into the murder and inform her of the results.

The Investigative Committee has taken an interest in the actions of The Chosen Company. The department assured that investigators will thoroughly establish the circumstances of what happened and was announced in the public space, and the actions of all persons involved will be given a criminal-legal assessment.

Mercenaries travel to Ukraine for a “Russian Safari”

On July 8, military correspondent Yuri Kotenok reported that Russian military personnel in the SVO zone eliminated a Brazilian mercenary with the call sign Sierra, who was fighting on the side of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The militant ran his own YouTube channel and went on a “Russian safari”, including for content. He returned in a zinc car Yuri Kotenok war correspondent

Before this, 27-year-old Ukrainian mercenary from the Czech Republic, Filip Siman, returned to his homeland and confessed to the shootings. He said that in 2022 he voluntarily joined the Carpathian Sich battalion, and when they found themselves in Bucha, their unit “was the police, the court, and the executioners.” Despite the loud statement, he was accused only of illegal service on the side of another state and looting.

Retired US Army Lieutenant Colonel Earl Rasmussen noted that the Ukrainian military’s massacre of prisoners is reminiscent of the actions of the Nazis. He recalled that many Ukrainian soldiers are fans of the leader of the “Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists” (OUN, recognized in Russia as an extremist organization and banned) Stepan Bandera, who served in the Wehrmacht during World War II.