“Akhmat” beat “Wings of the Soviets” in the RPL match and climbed to sixth place in the table

Grozny “Akhmat” beat the Samara “Wings of the Soviets” in the match of the 20th round of the Russian Premier League (RPL). This is reported by the correspondent of “Lenta.ru”.

The meeting ended with the score 1:0. The goal of the opponents in the 46th minute was hit by midfielder Artem Timofeev.

Thanks to this victory, Akhmat climbed to sixth place in the RPL standings, gaining 32 points. Krylya Sovetov are in 12th place with 20 points.

In a parallel meeting, Torpedo tied 1:1 with Pari Nizhny Novgorod. The first goal in the 34th minute was scored by the defender of Nizhny Novgorod Kirill Gotsuk, but in the 58th minute forward Jordi Reina equalized the score.

At the start of the match “Sport Express” said that Pari NN is facing a technical defeat, as midfielder Yaroslav Mikhailov entered the field in the starting lineup. He received four warnings in the 2022/2023 season and had to serve a one-match suspension in accordance with Article 19 “Disciplinary Sanctions” of the 2022/23 Russian Championship regulations.

“Torpedo” after 20 games takes the last, 16th place in the RPL table, gaining 7 points. Pari NN finished in 13th place with 20 points.