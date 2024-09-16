Akhmat fighter Aid: US and British PMC members escape from Kursk region

The commander of the special forces reconnaissance group “Akhmat” with the call sign Aid stated that members of private military companies (PMCs) from the USA and Great Britain, who participated on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the attack on the Kursk region, fled after a week of fighting. His words lead “News”.

According to the fighter, “serious PMCs” served on the side of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region. For example, FOG (the American PMC Forward Observation Group), as well as similar companies from Britain. “But they all got out of here together,” Aid noted.

Since August 6, the Kursk region has been fighting with Ukrainian troops. On the evening of September 10, it was reported that the Russian Armed Forces had launched a large-scale counteroffensive in the border area.