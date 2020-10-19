Highlights: Samajwadi Party has stepped up the preparations for Mission 2022

Boydata sought from activists who are claiming a ticket for SP

Claim can be made till 26 January, preparations for 2022 started

Lucknow

The main opposition party of Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party, has stepped up the preparations for Mission 2022. Along with the organization, the party has also started the exercise of selection of legislative faces. SP workers have been asked to submit their curriculum vitae to the party office claiming the ticket. After examining them, the party will decide the name. Claims for candidature can be made from Monday. The party has given sufficient time to the claimants for the claim. Applications will be taken by 26 January next year. These have to be deposited at the party’s state office.

The tickets of the current MLAs are secured!

For now, the party has indicated that the tickets of the sitting MLAs will be safe. In 2022, only sitting MLAs will be tested on the confidence of the public. The party has said that applications for candidates will not be taken in those seats where the party has MLAs. The by-elections in the by-elections will also be banned. Akhilesh has also emphasized on the need to repair nail and nail of the organization along with the candidature. Work has been started on formation of the organization from block to booth level and participation of all in it. The SP chief has already instructed leaders and workers to further increase their presence among the people and intensify public relations.

SP will give memorandum in every district today

On Monday, the SP will submit a memorandum addressed to the Governor through DM in all the districts on the state of law and order. The districts with by-elections are not included in this. The party will seek constitutional intervention from the Governor through memorandum to improve law and order in the state.