Lucknow: Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has given a big statement regarding the corona vaccine. Attacking the BJP, the former UP chief minister said that I will not get the Corona virus vaccine yet, because I do not trust the BJP.

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav lashed out at the BJP, asking why the government which was clapping and thali was making such a big chain for vaccination. Give saffron to corona with clap and thali. He said, “I am not going to get the Corona virus vaccine right now. How can I trust the BJP vaccine. When our government is formed then everyone will get free vaccine. We cannot get the BJP vaccine.”

When our government comes, Ayodhya will celebrate Diwali for the whole year- Akhilesh

The sage saint, Maulana and people of Sikh community from Ayodhya met the former Chief Minister of UP today. After this, Akhilesh Yadav said in a press conference that Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb is not built in a day, it has taken thousands of years to build. I am a very religious person, there is a temple inside my house and there is a temple outside my house as well. Lord Rama belongs to everyone, belongs to the whole world.

He further said that the government should also listen to the farmers of Ayodhya, whose land has been acquired. He further said that Diwali is being celebrated in Ayodhya for only two days. If our government comes then it will be a Diwali for the whole year in Ayodhya. If our government comes then there will be no tax of Municipal Corporation in Ayodhya.

The former chief minister further accused the BJP of making false promises. He said that the country has seen extremely difficult days in the last few years. We had never seen such bad and dark days. The UP government has made so many false promises, which we cannot even imagine.

