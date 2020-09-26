Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that farmers are unhappy with the BJP’s economic policies and are committing suicide. He said that there is no employment for the youth. There is no support for poverty stricken people. The farmers will get their right after the formation of SP government, their problems will be solved and there will be a system of bread-employment for the youth.Akhilesh interacted with farmers, youth and SP workers of Ghazipur through video conferencing on Friday. He said that farmers are agitated all over the country. The farmer is not getting the beneficial cost price that he should get. The promise of doubling farmers’ income remained hollow. The bill passed by the BJP will not benefit farmers with small holdings. In the open market, traders will take the crop of the farmer and will not give profits.

SP workers will keep silence on Gandhi Jayanti

On Gandhi Jayanti, SP workers and officials will observe a 2-hour silent fast at the Gandhi statue at all district headquarters. This information was given by State President Naresh Uttam Patel.

Mazdoor Kisan Manch lodged protest across the state

On Friday, on the call of All India Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Samithi, the Mazdoor Kisan Manch protested against the agricultural bills at other district and tehsil headquarters of the state including Lucknow. The general secretary of Mazdoor Kisan Manch, Dr. Brij Bihari said that the Central Government may have passed the bill, but now it will have to face the opposition of farmers in every village.