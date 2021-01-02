Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has been caught questioning the corona vaccine. The BJP has made it an issue and has spoken of apologizing to Akhilesh, calling it an insult to the doctors. At the same time, Akhilesh, while clarifying his statement, said on Saturday that he has full faith in the scientists but does not trust the medical system of the BJP government. He reiterated his statement that the SP government will get Corona vaccine free to all.Explain that during a press conference, Akhilesh had said that he (Corona) is not getting vaccinated at the moment. He said, ‘How can I trust the BJP vaccine, when our government is formed, everyone will get the vaccine for free. We cannot get a BJP vaccine. When the controversy started on this issue, Akhilesh has given a clarification by tweeting. The former Chief Minister said in his tweet, ‘We have full faith in the efficiency of scientists but no trust in the unscientific thinking of the BJP’s’ tali-thali’ and the medical system of the vaccination of the BJP government which was stalled in the Corona era. Is lying

Akhilesh on BJP’s target

Akhilesh further said that we will not get the BJP’s political vaccine. The Samajwadi Party government will get the vaccine free. At the same time, BJP has made the issue of Akhilesh questioning the vaccine. Attacking Yadav on Saturday, BJP leader and UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya called it an insult to doctors and scientists. He has asked Akhilesh to apologize.

At the same time, UP BJP President Independent Dev Singh also tweeted a tweet on Akhilesh. He said, ‘BJP’s vaccine’ has proved effective to end corruption and Gundaraj. Which vaccine are you talking about, Akhilesh ji? ‘

Vaccine can be obtained from Makar Sankranti

Explain that the Uttar Pradesh government has announced that the process of applying Corona vaccine can be started in the state from Makar Sankranti. CM Yogi said on Saturday that dry run is going on in 6 districts of the state and the process of vaccination can start for the people of the state from Makar Sankranti.