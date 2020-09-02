Highlights: Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav welcomed the release of Dr. Kafeel Khan from prison

Akhilesh said – All the people of the country and the state welcomed the order of Dr. Kafeel’s release from the High Court.

On Tuesday, the Allahabad High Court ordered the release of Dr. Kafeel, who was jailed under the National Security Act, by canceling his custody.

Lucknow

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has welcomed the release of Dr. Kafeel Khan from jail. He said that the order of Dr. Kafeel’s release from the High Court has been welcomed with pleasure by all the people of our country and state. During this time he also raised the issue of the release of MP Azam Khan. On Tuesday, the Allahabad High Court canceled the custody of Dr. Kafeel, jailed under the National Security Act, and ordered his release with immediate effect.

The High Court on Tuesday ordered the immediate release by revoking the custody of Kafeel Khan under the NSA, saying that his (Dr. Kafeel Khan) speech in the AMU does not promote hatred or violence but is a call for national integrity. Following the court order, Kafeel Khan was released from Mathura jail late on Tuesday.

Akhilesh Yadav did this tweet

On the release of Kafeel Khan, on Wednesday, Akhilesh Yadav tweeted, “All the people of the country and the state have gladly welcomed the order of Dr. Kafeel’s release from the High Court. Hopefully, Azam Khan ji, who has been implicated in false cases, will also get justice soon. The injustice and atrocities of the rulers do not always work.

Dr. Kafeel Khan released from jail, salutes Judiciary, accuses Yogi government, see

Azam Khan is in jail in Sitapur

Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan from Rampur Lok Sabha seat is currently in Sitapur jail. There are many cases against Azam Khan, including land capture, illegal construction. Apart from this, action is being continuously taken by the Yogi government of UP to seize his property. Also, illegal construction is being demolished. Azam Khan along with his son Abdullah Azam and wife Tanjim Fatima are also in jail.