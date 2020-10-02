Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav has said that an FIR should be lodged against the DM, SP of Hathras. Akhilesh Yadav said that senior leaders and MLAs of the Samajwadi Party, who are going to sit on a silent fast for Hathras’ daughter, were arrested by the BJP government and the voice of truth was violently suppressed on the day of Bapu-Shastri’s birth anniversary.

Afraid of public outrage in the ‘Hathras incident’, BJP can remove DM, SP to hide its acts. The SP’s demand is that there should be an FIR against them so that they can reveal the truth under whose pressure they did this. BJP policies have given rise to some new gangs of DM-SP in UP, first Mahoba and now Hathras, whose witnesses are there. pic.twitter.com/2OaAVhp8hQ – Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) October 2, 2020

He has reiterated the demand for investigation by the Supreme Court judge of the Hathras incident. He said, acts of BJP government will be counted in sin and crime. The BJP had nothing to do with the freedom movement and Mahatma Gandhi. What the BJP government has done today is the killing of Gandhiji’s ideas as well as the killing of democracy. Gandhiji did not fight for freedom.