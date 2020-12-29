Highlights: Akhilesh Yadav claimed, Samajwadi Party government will be formed in Uttar Pradesh assembly elections to be held in 2022

Samajwadi Party President and former CM Akhilesh Yadav said that the Samajwadi Party government will be formed in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections to be held in 2022. He said on Tuesday that farmers will bring the proud BJP government on the road and this government will go only then democracy will survive.

At the SP headquarters, Akhilesh told reporters after inducting several prominent leaders, including BSP Lok Sabha candidate from Gonda, Masood Alam, former MLA Ramesh Gautam and Sumiya Rana, daughter of famous poet Munawwar Rana, in the SP, ‘The Bharatiya Janata Party government Injustice – has crossed the limits of atrocities. If anyone raises a voice, the government is working to suppress his voice. This government will go, only then will democracy survive.

Earlier, Yadav tweeted, ‘BJP government has extended the date of negotiation instead of the day proposed by farmers to prove that farmers who are sacrificing their lives in the cold winter are not their priority. The BJP is constantly blaming farmers. The farmers will bring the BJP on the road.

Yadav said, ‘The government is cheating with the farmers. So much lies and corruption have not been in any government and this government can do anything with anyone.

The former UP chief minister said that the Samajwadi Party is fully with him in the farmers’ movement. The government has imposed the most false cases on Samajwadi Party leaders. He reiterated today that SP will take everyone along and keep the door open for small parties.

The SP president alleged, “The economy of the country has been ruined by the decisions of the BJP government and demonetisation and lockdown are examples of this.” He said that more than 90 laborers died while going to their homes on foot in lockdown, but the government did not help anyone. Yadav alleged, ‘BJP breaks leaders of other parties and fights them, fights and takes advantage of them. It is doing the same in West Bengal. This was also done in Uttar Pradesh before the assembly elections. He appealed to the people of West Bengal to defeat the BJP.