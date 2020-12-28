Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday accused the ruling BJP of giving preference to farmers over their ‘dear capitalist friends’. He said that the UP government wants to harm thousands of farmers by implementing black agriculture law under the guise of giving nominal amount of Kisan Samman.

Akhilesh said in a statement here that the BJP government at the Center is also offering talks with the farmers and making various unprovoked allegations against the agitating farmers. He said that it is an insult to the farmers sitting on the road for their rights.

According to the statement, he said, ‘BJP has come on such a path, supporting its dear capitalist friends, which goes against the farmers, laborers and the lower middle class. The government wants to damage thousands and millions of them by implementing the Black Agriculture Act under the guise of giving a nominal amount of Kisan Samman.

The former UP chief minister alleged that since the BJP governments were formed in the country, the situation of crisis has arisen for the farmers. He said that the current farmers’ movement is a living example of the failure of the BJP government and the SP stands with the farmers in this movement.

Meanwhile, SP national spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said that on the third day of ‘Samajwadi Kisan Ghera Abhiyan’ in different villages of different districts, on the instructions of the party president, MLAs, MPs, former MLAs, former MPs, former ministers and district ministers Officials took part in it. He said that during this period, party leaders lit a bonfire in villages and set up chaupal and discussed their problems among the farmers.