Hours after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav called the Corona virus vaccine a “BJP vaccine” on Saturday, National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah said the Kovid-19 vaccine’s relationship with a political party No, but from humanity. Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Abdullah wrote on Twitter, “I can’t say anything about anyone else, but I will gladly get the vaccine when my turn comes.”

NC Vice President Abdullah said that the more people get vaccinated, the better it will be for the country and the economy. He tweeted, “No vaccine belongs to any political party.” They are related to humanity. The sooner the sensitive people get vaccinated, the better it will be. ”Yadav told reporters in Lucknow,“ How can I trust the vaccine that the BJP will get? I cannot get the BJP commentary. ”

I don’t know about anyone else but when my turn comes I’ll happily roll up my sleeve & get a COVID vaccine. This damn virus has been far too disruptive & if a vaccine helps bring about a semblance of normalcy after all the chaos then sign me up. https://t.co/bVOw7lPJ6w – Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) January 2, 2021

Meanwhile, an expert committee of the Central Medicines Authority of India on Saturday recommended the approval of indigenously developed Kovid-19 vaccine ‘covaxine’ for emergency use with certain conditions. A Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on the Kovid-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) on Friday also recommended approval for the emergency use of the Corona Virus vaccine in Oxford for emergency use in India. Covaxine has been developed indigenously by Bharat Biotech in association with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

A Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical firm’s application for the emergency use of the vaccine was re-discussed on Saturday after a subject expert committee (SEC) on CDSCO’s Kovid-19 submitted a handover, the source said. On December 7, Bharat Biotech filed an application with the Controller General of Pharmaceuticals of India (DCGI) for approval for the indigenously developed covicin vaccine. The SEC on Friday recommended the approval of the Oxford-AstraZeneca anti-corona virus vaccine ‘Kovishield’ for emergency use in India.