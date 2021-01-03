Highlights: Akhilesh told the Corona vaccine of BJP, will not make it

Akhilesh said that if his government comes, everyone will get a vaccine for free

MLC of SP said that conspiracy to make everyone impotent by applying Corona vaccine

Both SP leaders troll about their statements on Twitter, fiercely troubled

Lucknow

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has said that he will not get the BJP’s political vaccine. He described the Corona vaccine as the BJP’s political vaccine. He was trolled over Akhilesh’s statement. The trollers said that this statement did not come before Pulse Polio was good. Apart from this, people on Twitter enjoyed their statements on Akhilesh. Apart from this, he was also surrounded by SP’s MLC Ashutosh Sinha’s statement of becoming impotent with the corona vaccine.

Akhilesh Yadav wrote on Twitter, ‘We have full faith in the efficiency of scientists but do not trust the unscientific thinking of the BJP clap and the medical system of the BJP government to get the vaccine, which is lying in the coronary period. We will not get BJP’s political vaccine. The SP government will get the vaccine free. The MLC of his party said that people are trying to eradicate it through the Corona vaccine. Still, people heard him fiercely.

‘Shame on thinking’

One user said, well, this statement of Akhilesh did not come before the polio drop. One asked which party belongs to polio medicine and measles vaccine? A user named Surendra wrote, ashamed to think that medicines, vaccines and vaccines belong to a party. Disability survivors are imparting knowledge by applying polio vaccine.

Akhilesh is misleading‘

A user named Gaurav wrote that sadly, Akhilesh will get the Corona vaccine secretly, but is misguiding his fans and playing with his life. It will take the lives of millions of Samajwadi Party workers to shine their own politics.



’25 years will not get a chance’

UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Morya tweeted, “As far as I understand the people of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav is not going to give you a chance for at least 25 years.”