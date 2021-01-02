Highlights: Former UP CM and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has said that he will not get Corona vaccine

Lucknow

In the Corona epidemic, there was no shortage of political scope but Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has given it a different color. On Saturday, he announced that he would not get the Corona vaccine done at the moment as he did not trust the BJP’s vaccine.

On Saturday, SP chief and UP CM of UP Akhilesh Yadav said, ‘I am not getting the vaccine at the moment. How can I trust the BJP vaccine, when our government is formed, everyone will get vaccinated for free. We cannot get a BJP vaccine.

Central government also announced free vaccination

On Saturday, an important announcement was also made by the Center on the vaccination of Corona Vaccine. After taking stock of the Corona vaccination dry run in Delhi, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that Corona vaccine will be free for the whole country, not only in Delhi.

Not everyone will get vaccinated

However, it is important to note that not all citizens will receive the Corona vaccine. The government has made it clear on several occasions earlier that all Indians will not need to be vaccinated. Only those populations will be vaccinated to develop herd immunity against corona, which means that the chain of corona infection is broken. Yes, now the Health Minister has made it clear that whoever will get the Corona vaccine will not be charged for it.

The government is marking who will get the vaccine. In the first phase, 51 lakh people will be vaccinated, including healthcare workers, corona warriors, people over the age of 50 or people suffering from any other serious disease.

They will be vaccinated in the first phase

In the first phase of the vaccination campaign, those at highest risk will be vaccinated. This would include people over 50 years old, people already suffering from any other serious health problems, health workers and Corona Warriors. Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said, ‘In the first phase of vaccination, free vaccine will be given to the highest priority beneficiaries across the country. It will also include 1 crore healthcare workers and 2 crore frontline workers. The remaining 27 crore people are to be vaccinated by July and they are being finalized.



Appealed to people to ignore the rumors

The Health Minister has appealed to the people to ignore the rumors. Earlier, Prime Minister Modi has also requested people to avoid rumors about the vaccine. Harshvardhan said, ‘I appeal to the people not to ignore the rumors. Ensuring the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine is our first priority. All kinds of rumors were spread at the time of vaccination for polio eradication but people took the vaccine and now India is polio-free.