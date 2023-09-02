The Ministry of Internal Affairs began an inspection against Akhedzhakova under the article on discrediting the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation

The Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for Moscow has begun a check against actress Leah Akhedzhakova under an article about discrediting the Armed Forces (AF) of the Russian Federation. This is reported TASS with reference to a law enforcement source.

“In relation to Lia Akhedzhakova, an audit is being carried out under the article on discrediting the Russian Armed Forces,” the source said and added that a procedural decision would be made based on the results of the audit. According to him, for discrediting the Russian army, the artist may face a fine or administrative arrest.

The reason for the check was the appearance of Akhedzhakova with the Ukrainian flag on the stage in German Bremen, where a performance was held with her participation. An appeal with a request to check the actress was sent to the Ministry of Internal Affairs by the head of the Federal Project for Security and the Fight against Corruption Vitaly Borodin.

Earlier, Borodin asked the Prosecutor General’s Office to check actor Danila Kozlovsky for discrediting the RF Armed Forces. In an appeal to the department, he said that the artist condemns the solution of problems in Ukraine by “military operations” on social networks. Later it became known that the prosecutor’s office would check Kozlovsky. In response, the actor filed a lawsuit against Borodin for the protection of honor and dignity.