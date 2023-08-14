Home page politics

From: Erkan Pehlivan

The member of the Bundestag Gökay Akbulut (Die Linke) was briefly arrested in Turkey. © IMAGO/Gerhard Leber

The arrest of the German MP Gökay Akbulut in Turkey developed into a political issue. The reactions are unequivocal.

Frankfurt am Main – At the weekend it became known that the German MP Gökay Akbulut (The left) was arrested upon arrival at Antalya Airport in early August. The public prosecutor had an arrest warrant against the left-wing politician 2019 social media posts depicting “terrorist propaganda”., writes Akbulut on the platform “X” (formerly Twitter). “I only found out at the airport in Turkey that there was an arrest warrant against me from the Kayseri public prosecutor. Before I had to testify, the file was deleted within a few hours,” Akbulut said.

German citizenship does not protect against certain laws in Turkey

IPPEN.MEDIA spoke to the member of the Bundestag about the incident. “The Erdogan regime is trying by all means to silence critics. They have extra for that new criminal offenses listed, e.g. B. Insulting the President or the Disinformation Act”, according to Akbulut. German citizenship does not protect against the law against terror propaganda and also the disinformation law, says the parliamentarian. “Laws such as the Disinformation Act mean that e.g. For example, eyewitnesses, journalists or politicians no longer dare to draw attention to the lack of state firefighting in forest fires. They risk up to three years in prison. This shows how far Turkey has come from democracy under Erdogan,” warns Akbulut.

In its report for the year 2022, the human rights organization Amnesty International states that such laws already exist for many people in the world Türkiye “The authorities continued to arrest and prosecuted dozens of journalists, human rights defenders and opposition politicians on charges of counter-terrorism,” it said.

Expert calls Türkiye an unjust state

In an interview with IPPEN.MEDIA, the Turkey expert and head of the Center for Radicalization Research and Prevention in Essen, Professor Burak Çopur, was outraged at Akbulut’s arrest. The incident shows again “what an unjust state Turkey is”. “No Erdogan-critical journalist, politician or intellectual from Germany can be absolutely sure that they will not be arrested at the Turkish border or at the airport,” says Çopur. But the fact that a German member of parliament has now been arrested for the first time “breaks the barrel. I think it is rather unlikely that a provincial prosecutor from Kayseri would act on his own initiative and issue an arrest warrant without first having researched who Ms. Akbulut is. The fish stinks from the head here,” says Çopur.

The federal government and the EU should not be fooled

The Turkey expert and deputy federal chairman of the Liberal Diversity, Eren Güvercin, is appalled by the measure against the German parliamentarian. “With the accusation of ‘terrorist propaganda’, any criticism of Erdogan’s autocratic regime and Turkey’s illegal invasion of northern Syria is criminalised. If even a member of the Bundestag with immunity falls victim to Turkish arbitrary justice, what about ordinary German citizens who criticize Erdogan’s policies?” Güvercin asked in an interview with our editors. Erdogan’s recent rapprochement with the West or the EU should not mislead about the state of freedom of expression and the rule of law in Turkey.

Türkiye applies arbitrary justice against critical voices

Mehmet Tanriverdi from the Kurdish Community in Germany is also angry about the Turkish judiciary. “The case of the member of the Bundestag Gökay Akbulut clearly illustrates the application of arbitrary justice in Turkey,” he said when asked. At the same time, Tanriverdi drew attention to the many political prisoners in Turkish prisons. The question arises as to whether the federal government would work with the same intensity for the release of numerous German and other members of the opposition who are stuck in Turkey.

Case Akbulut scandal and embarrassment for Turkey

Experts in Turkish law are also outraged by the measure against the German parliamentarian and see arbitrary justice. The investigations showed a political background, said the former Turkish public prosecutor, Mehmet Bakir Özkan, when asked. “Either there was no evidence or the Turkish authorities did not want to embarrass themselves by publishing the charges. According to Western standards, these would be seen as freedom of expression.”

Kemal Karanfil, former judge at the Turkish Court of Cassation (Yargıtay), describes it similarly in an interview with IPPEN.MEDIA. “The case is a scandal and shows that the judiciary in Turkey works by order. Both the person who deleted the indictment file and the person who ordered the deletion committed a criminal offence,” Karanfil said.

Akbulut calls on the federal government to comment

The case of the members of the Bundestag is likely to develop into a political issue. Akbulut misses a clear statement from the federal government on the Turkish arrest warrant against her. “It can’t be that a member of the Bundestag is arrested for political reasons and the federal government is silent about it,” says the member of the Bundestag in an interview with IPPEN.MEDIA. “The NATO partnership and geopolitical interests seem to be more important to the German government and EU Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen than human rights in Turkey,” said Akbulut, who warned against a rapprochement. In her view, this would be a slap in the face for the opposition members who campaign for human rights, the rule of law and democracy in Turkey and have therefore been imprisoned for years for political reasons. (Erkan Pehlivan)