Entergram has announced that it will release a version in Japan PlayStation 4 And Nintendo Switch of the visual novel Akatsuki Yureru Koi Akari. The title will be available from February 22, 2023 in two editions: the 7,678 yen Standard Edition (about € 52) and the 10,970 yen Limited Edition (about € 74) which will include two cup holders and a fabric poster.

Source: Entergram Street Gematsu