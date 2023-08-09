Akatsuki Games announced the presentation”Akatsuki Games Now” to show all upcoming titles. Will be held next August 18 at 12:00, Italian time. It will be visible through the embed that you find in this news.

Among the already announced games we will find Atelier Resleriana: Forgotten Alchemy and the Polar Night Liberator, Majyo No Furo Life, TRIBE NINE and the mysterious Project Akatsuki. Among the presenters of the event we will find the CEO Yuki Totsukathe vice president and executive producer Shuhei Yamaguchi and the host Asuka Kijima.

Akatsuki Games Now

https://youtu.be/Le2iIuBTxHs

Source: Akatsuki Games Street Gematsu