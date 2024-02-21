Äkäslompolo fire | “We haven't experienced anything like it” – The hostel fire put the Belgian tour operator in a completely new situation

The tourists brought to Äkäslompolo by a Belgian company stayed in a hostel that was destroyed by fire. The company found itself in a completely new situation when in the middle of the night it started helping those who lost all their possessions.

From Since 2010, Travelbase, a Belgian company that organizes trips to more than 20 countries, has never before experienced anything like the Äkäslompolo fire.

In addition to European destinations, the company organizes trips to, for example, Oman, Jordan, Namibia and Sri Lanka. It is somewhat surprising that the most dangerous situation the company faced happened in safe Finland.

“We haven't experienced anything close to this,” says the company's director responsible for tourism in Lapland Gaitan Vanquatem.

When A devastating fire broke out in the Silver Fox hotel last week, 20 tourists who came to Finland through a travel company experienced moments of horror.

All Travelbase team members managed to escape the building alive. One Belgian woman needed hospital treatment, Vanquatem says. The woman had apparently hurt her neck when she had escaped from the second floor of the building by jumping into the snow project.

12 of the group members were Belgian, 6 Dutch and 2 Swiss.

In addition to this group, there were 14 people in the hostel at the time of the fire. Two of them died in the fire: one Finnish and one Central European. In addition, one person is still missing. According to the police, it is very likely that he is dead.

It was getting close to midnight in Belgium when Vanquatem woke up to a phone call from his representative at the scene of the fire. In Finland, it was already close to three in the morning at that time.

“My representative, who was staying nearby, had gathered our customers to safety at his accommodation in the holiday village of Kuerkalti and some had been taken to hospital. Their injuries were minor,” Vanquatem repeats the contents of the call.

The police and the Accident Investigation Center are investigating the cause of the fire. The investigation center said on Wednesdaythat the fire probably started outside the building.

Travelbase The Lapland trail travel package full of activities organized for Äkäslompolo was supposed to last from Sunday to Sunday.

In the middle of the night, the company started looking for alternative accommodation for its customers for the rest of their vacation. Fortunately, free places were found in the nearby Kuerkievar the same night.

After this, the company bought clothes and food for its customers. Since many had lost their ID cards in the fire, the company contacted the embassies and the police in Finland.

The company offered two options: a flight back home or an extension of the holiday.

Two customers decided to leave on Tuesday evening and nine left on Wednesday. The rest decided to stay. During the rest of their vacation, they stayed in Kuerkievar and participated in planned activities according to their ability. Now the rest have reached their homes safely.

Vanquatem praises the help and information provided by the Finnish authorities in a difficult situation.

“Communication with them has worked and been good. The authorities have also been very understanding. After all, the situation has been terrible, even if it could have been even worse,” he says.