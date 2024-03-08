Äkäslompolo fire | Sakslaisehti: A mother and daughter probably died in the Äkäslompolo fire

The Finnish police have confirmed that two Germans and one Finn died in the Äkäslompolo hostel fire.

Äkäslompolon the Germans who died in the hostel fire are probably a mother and daughter, says German newspaper Stimme.

The Finnish police said on Friday that two Germans and one Finn died in the fire.

A German newspaper interviewed a woman living in the town of Heillbronn last week. The woman told the newspaper that her partner and daughter disappeared in the hostel fire. At that time, the police had not yet confirmed the identity of the dead.

The woman told the newspaper that her partner and adult daughter were in the hostel the night before the fire. Since then, the woman has not been able to contact them, she said a week ago.

The woman said in the interview that the local police in Heillbronn have been in contact with her, but the identities of the victims had not yet been confirmed beyond doubt. According to the magazine, the woman said that waiting for news from Finland makes her crazy.

On Friday The Finnish police said in its press release that it has forwarded the information about the German victims of the fire to the German police. According to the police, the German deceased who was the first to be found had already been identified on the basis of a dental map, but his identification was also confirmed with a DNA test.

According to the police, in the case of a foreign deceased, it often takes a long time to confirm the identity with a DNA test, as a DNA comparison sample from the deceased's home country must be obtained from the deceased.

According to the police, identifying the victims in this case has been “particularly challenging and time-consuming”.

The hostel building was destroyed by fire on February 13. 31 people rescued themselves from the hostel when the fire started.

A criminal report has been registered for the fire under the criminal headings of aggravated public danger, aggravated death, aggravated injury and rescue violation. Accident Research Center investigating the fire has toldthat according to its assessment, the fire probably started outside the building.