Äkäslompolo fire | One still missing in the hostel fire

The police gave more information about the case of a hostel that burned down in Lapland.

One of the people who died in the Äkäslompolo hostel fire was a Central European, says the police in their press release. Earlier, the police had said that two people died in the fire, one of whom was Finnish.

The police said earlier on Tuesday that one person was also missing. The police have not yet been able to contact the person, nor has he been found.

“It is very likely that he was in the hostel at the time of the fire and thus died.”

31 people rescued themselves from the hotel when the fire started.

The hostel was mainly occupied by tourists from Central Europe. The police know all the people staying in the hostel. Most of the people staying at the hostel are returning to their home country today.

The ruins are still smoking. Lapland's rescue service unit was still there on Wednesday morning.

“According to the information received from the rescue service of Lapland, they continue to investigate the cause of the fire, and provide official assistance in various forms to the investigators of the Accident Investigation Center (OTKES) and the police.”

The police continue the technical investigation at the fire scene and have enlisted the help of an electrical fire investigator.

The fire scene is still isolated. A no-fly zone has also been set for the area, with a radius of 250 meters around the fire site. The flight ban lasts until 12 noon on February 15.