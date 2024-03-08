Äkäslompolo fire | A third dead person was found in the ruins of the burnt hostel

The number of victims of the Silver Fox hostel fire increased to three. The hostel was destroyed by fire in mid-February.

Silver Fox -the number of victims of the hostel fire has increased to three. The Lapland Police Department informs about this in its press release.

The hostel in Äkäslompolo burned down on the night of February 13.

The police had already found two dead people in the ruins in the early stages, persons suspected to be Finnish and Central European. After the fire scene cooled down, the cadaver dog used at the scene found the remains of the third, missing deceased in the ruins.

DNA tests revealed that one Finn and two Germans died in the fire.

The police say in their announcement that they have forwarded the information about the German victims of the fire to the German police. According to the police, the German deceased who was the first to be found had already been identified on the basis of a dental map, but his identification was also confirmed with a DNA test.

According to the police, in the case of a foreign deceased, it often takes a long time to confirm the identity with a DNA test, as a DNA comparison sample from the deceased's home country must be obtained from the deceased.

According to the police, identifying the victims in this case has been “particularly challenging and time-consuming”.

About the fire a criminal report has been registered with the criminal titles of aggravated public danger, aggravated death, aggravated injury and rescue violation.

According to the police release, the investigation into the cause of the fire is progressing slowly. According to the police, this is influenced, among other things, by the fact that most of the parties involved are foreigners who have already left Finland. According to the police, their interrogation is still ongoing.

Also the Accident Research Center investigating the fire toldthat according to its assessment, the fire probably started outside the building.

31 people rescued themselves from the hotel when the fire started.