Even after the Island of the Famous, Akash Kumar seems not to lose the “vice” of creating controversy: this time the model clashes with Daniela Martani

The reality show is over, but the controversy they don’t seem to want to calm down: once again reality shows become a starting point for personal atritis, old grudges and dislikes never hidden that despite the program is finished, they give life to ranged fights among the former protagonists.

Akash Kumar provokes Daniela Martani

To give life to a new fight this time (for a change) is Akash Kumar in collaboration with Daniela Martani, two who have never tied up (and perhaps never will): during one of the last Instagram direct, where Akash and the handsome Gilles Rocca were the protagonists, the model let himself go to one personal outlet, revealing that he has no relations with the other former castaways e attacking indirectly Daniela Martani:

“Apart from you, Paul Gascoigne, Brando Giorgi and Beppe Braida, I don’t hear anyone. Like Daniela Martani doesn’t exist for me “

It only takes a few minutes and here comes also the Martani who, having followed all the live broadcast, was a knowledge ofattack of the model but, as a true “lady” she replied

“I don’t speak of Akash. I don’t really name him ”.

Daniela Martani wanted Valentina Persia the winner

The former Big Brother contestant then expressed her opinion on the winner of the Island of the Famous, noting how his preference was on Valentina Persia and not Awed

“I preferred Valentina Persia, I tell you honestly, but I’m happy for him too, at least one of the competitors who started from day one on the island has arrived”.

We are confident that the two will still find a way to tease: a great way to carve out some visibility taking advantage of the aftermath of the Island of the Famous.