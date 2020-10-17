Former Team India all-rounder Irfan Pathan and former opener Akash Chopra have expressed concern over Dinesh Karthik’s relinquishing the captaincy of Kolkata Knight Riders. Karthik had announced his departure from the captaincy of KKR before the match against Mumbai Indians. England’s limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan has been given the command of the team in place of Karthik. Morgan will now lead the team in the remaining matches.Despite KKR’s team being in the top four in the IPL points table, Karthik was under pressure. Some of Karthik’s decisions regarding the team’s batting order were also being criticized by experts. However, former India opener and commentator Akash Chopra believes that Karthik’s decision to step down from captaincy was not right.

Chopra tweeted, ‘Today is his match. Although the decision has to be taken by the team management, but Morgan’s batting form in IPL 2020 is not very good. There is also another team in the IPL that is struggling with the batting form of their foreign captain.

Chopra expressed his opinion on the issue more openly on his YouTube channel. He said, ‘KKR removed their captain from the middle of the season. Although according to the official statement, the captain has not been removed, it is always said that the player does not want to be the captain.

He said, ‘We accept this fact but in reality no player leaves the team in the middle. I think so. I have not spoken to Karthik but the news came that he said that he does not want to captain.

Chopra also said that KKR’s team is doing very well and it is a strong contender to qualify for the playoffs.

Chopra said, ‘Frankly, the performance of the team has been very good. He has won four of his seven matches. And to qualify, four of the remaining seven matches have to be won.

However, the Kolkata team had to face defeat against Mumbai Indians on Friday. Morgan captained the team in this match. After the defeat, Morgan asked the team’s senior batsmen to take more responsibility.

Chopra also said in his video that Karthik is also doing well with the bat. He said that he played an important role in the team’s victory against Kings XI Punjab by scoring a brilliant half century.

On the other hand, Irfan Pathan also surprised the decision to change the captain in the middle of the season. That too when the team is on the right track to reach the playoffs.

Pathan tweeted, “Changing the captaincy in the middle of the season is never a comfortable situation for the team players. Hopefully, KKR will not lose track of here. He is absolutely involved in the playoff race.