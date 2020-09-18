There is now just one day left for the Indian Premier League (IPL) to start. All the teams are preparing loudly for the tournament to be named. A day before the start of the tournament, former India cricketer and commentator Akash Chopra has named the four teams that according to him they can make it to the playoffs of this year’s IPL tournament. The special thing is that in this he has not given place to three such teams which have won at least one title. During this, he also named his favorite IPL team.

Aakash Chopra said in a video shared on Instagram that this year Delhi Capitals is his favorite team. This team is not only a favorite but also a strong contender to win the title. He wrote in the caption that, ‘IPL 2020 starts from tomorrow. With the final round of predictions going on, everyone has the same question in mind which four teams will make it to the playoffs this year. Your answer is here.

Akash Chopra has placed the last time runner-up Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings at number two. The team lost to Mumbai Indians by 1 run in the final last year. The team has won the trophy three times so far. Former cricketer Akash has placed Mumbai Indians, the last-time winner and the most successful team of the tournament, at number three. Mumbai has won the title four times so far. For the fourth number, Akash picked two teams, with the first team being Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore. Apart from this, the second team for number four is Kolkata Knight Riders under the captaincy of Dinesh Karthik.

According to the schedule of BCCI, two matches will be played this time for a total of ten days. Of these, the first match would start at 3.30 pm Indian time, and the second match would start at 7.30 pm. Dubai will host a total of 24 matches. 20 matches will be played in Abu Dhabi and 12 in Sharjah. The IPL 2020 playoff venues will be announced later. The final will be held on 10 November. The tournament will run for a total of 53 days and thus become the longest running season in IPL history.