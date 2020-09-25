Fans have been waiting for a long time to see Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni playing. His wait in the IPL ended when he landed on the field after 14 months. When he landed a lower-order batting against Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals, some people felt that Dhoni was running away from responsibility. Former Indian cricketer Akash Chopra has defended Dhoni in this regard.

The special thing about Dhoni in the IPL was that he appeared on the field for the first time after his retirement from international cricket in August. However, he was away from the field for more than a year and had earlier played in the semi-finals of One Day World Cup against New Zealand last year.

Dhoni batted on the field after 14 months and against Rajasthan he looked old when he hit long three sixes on Tom Karan. However, the match had already come out of Chennai’s hands and Dhoni’s team lost by 16 runs.



Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra wrote in his column on Cricinfo, ‘I think that coming down the lower order in the first two matches is not a responsibility to run but he wants to do it best for Chennai and take it to victory. Dhoni felt that he would not be able to take the team to victory.

He wrote, ‘The good thing about Dhoni is that he accepts the truth. He knows that he is a lost player right now and is unable to take the right decision. There is a very fine line between courage and foolishness and this line is between caution and fear. ‘



Akash wrote, ‘Dhoni started the tournament without any form. He made good preparations, which enabled him to hit three sixes in the final over. This led to the team’s score reaching 200. I think Dhoni will soon get himself in the right place and will contribute significantly in the win. In the first match of this season, Chennai Super Kings defeated the record four-time champions Mumbai Indians. He then lost to Rajasthan.