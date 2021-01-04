Cricket fans always want to see their hero at the top. Many times, the fans even tell their favorite player the award winner using Photoshop from their mind. Something similar happened with former Indian opener Akash Chopra. One of his fans has posted a picture on Twitter, stating that Chopra has been selected for the Hindi Commendator of the Decade Award by the ICC.

Akash Chopra himself came forward and he has cleared the matter. Akash replied while replying to the post – It is fake. The spelling of the sky is also written err Along with this, the former cricketer also posted an emoji. Many people have commented on this post. Some wrote that even though this is a fake post, we completely agree with this.

A fan Shamsheer Alam wrote- I think you are the best cricket expert of the decade. The way you tell things simply is very sweet. We like it very much. Thanks for the commentary.

It is noteworthy that the International Cricket Council (ICC) recently announced the names of award-winning female and male cricketers. Indian skipper Virat Kohli, former captain MS Dhoni including all the players were honored. However, no such honor was given in the commentary.