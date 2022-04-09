A team of scientists from the Stanley Center for Psychiatric Research at Broad Institute of MIT and of Harvard who have collaborated with colleagues around the world, has developed a study that opens up new scenarios on the treatment of important suffering such as bipolar disorder and the schizophrenia. It is a gene called AKAP11 which was evaluated during the research as a strong risk factor for the aforementioned diseases.

The results of the study have been published in the scientific journal Nature Genetics.

Gene AKAP11 and severe mental suffering: this is what the research has revealed

To date, drug therapy characterized by the administration of lithium has been the primary treatment for bipolar disorder, lithium, despite not being supportive for all patients and having strong side effects.. Progress in this regard has been marginal, both because it is difficult to understand the dynamics of the disease, and because it is not clear how lithium works in the treatment of symptoms of the disorder.

Studying the AKAP11 gene could uncover how lithium works, as how lithium works, as the AKAP-11 protein is known to interact with a drug-modified molecular pathway. Although many common genetic variants of small effects have been discovered, AKAP11 is the first gene tracked to have a large effect on the risk of bipolar disorder.

Thanks to this information, it has been possible to develop new research at Broad to further study the disorder in cells and animals, with an eye to the molecular mechanisms that in turn can lead to the identification of biomarkers to treat patients for treatments. personalized and to develop new therapies.

“This work is exciting because it is the first time that we have a gene with wide-effect mutations for bipolar disorder“, he has declared Steven Hymandirector of the Stanley Center for Psychiatric Research, a central member of the Broad andHarvard Distinguished University Service Professor of Stem Cells and Regenerative Biology. “This is an important step towards the kind of research on disease mechanisms that, throughout the history of medicine, has underwritten successful therapies ”.

Bipolar disorder is a severe inherited mood disorder that affects approximately 1% of the population and often begins in early adulthood. Understanding genetic dynamics better could open new doors to more effective therapies capable of improving the quality of life of patients affected by these devastating diseases.

Scientists at the Stanley Center have collaborated with colleagues from around the world in the Bipolar Exome Consortium to identify rare DNA sequence differences that alter proteins with the hope of discovering a strong link on the risk of contracting bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Although rare mutations can only occur in a minority of patients, the strong impact on disease risk means they can illuminate the biological mechanisms involved in the condition.. These insights may one day lead to new ways of treating the disorder, working on symptoms in many people, even those without the rare AKAP11 gene mutation.

The researchers began by comparing the exomes, or part of the genome that codes for proteins, based on a sample of approximately 14,000 people with bipolar disorder and 14,000 individuals without mental suffering..

People diagnosed with bipolar disorder were more likely to be carriers of genetic variants that result in abnormally truncated and dysfunctional proteins. Some of these variants involved genes already associated with the risk of schizophrenia, another serious mental illness that often begins after adolescence.

Next, the scientists then added the results of a large-scale study conducted by the Schizophrenia Exome Sequencing Meta-analysis consortium (SCHEMA). The experts combined the exome sequences of 24,000 people with schizophrenia who participated in the SCHEMA study with those of 14,000 people with bipolar disorder and compared the genome sequence in those with bipolar disorder with that of individuals spared from the disease.

This analysis revealed rare protein truncation variants in the AKAP11 gene that increase disease risk by several times, making it the strongest genetic risk factor found for bipolar disorder to date.

“AKAP11 variants don’t contribute much to risk among the population as a whole, but the true value is what they reveal about the roots of the disease, which is why we are really focused on them.Said the senior author Benjamin Nealedirector of genetics for the Stanley Center and co-director of Program in Medical and Population Genetics at Broadof which he is also a member of the institute.

Neale is also an associate professor in the Unit of Translational and Analytical Genetics at Massachusetts General Hospital and an associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, and co-directed the study with first author Duncan Palmer, a postdoctoral fellow in the Neale’s laboratory.

The protein product of AKAP11 interacts with another protein called GSK3B, a molecular target of lithium which is a potential mechanism of efficacy. Thus, the discovery offers intriguing clues to the effects of lithium in the body that may shed light on the action of lithium and lead to the identification of other therapeutic targets.

To explore the molecular and behavioral effects of the AKAP11 gene variants discovered in the study, Stanley Center researchers are now creating cell and animal models that carry an altered form of the gene.

Truncation variants effectively disable one copy of the gene in the genome, potentially halving the abundance of the AKAP-11 protein.

Models carrying genetic variants such as these, and the protein alterations they produce, are easier to create in the laboratory than those with more common disease-related variants that occur in non-coding parts of the genome and have unclear effects on function. of proteins. For the first time, scientists will be able to use research models that harbor the same variants that clearly increase the risk in humans.

Researchers are also evaluating whether AKAP-11 or one of its molecular partners could serve as a biomarker for the condition, to aid in diagnosis, or to ensure that future clinical trials include patients who are more likely to benefit from a particular therapy.

The researchers and their colleagues aim to continue recruiting more bipolar disorder patients for large-scale studies that could uncover even more genetic risk factors. “Ideally, we would like to find risk variants across the genome, which will give us the best chance of finding treatments for everyone“Said Hyman. “This is the first time and we hope to find many more genetic factors. It will take a lot of exome sequencing, but it is very exciting ”.