Of the BVB will have to do without Manuel Akanji after the current international break. The defender tested positive for the coronavirus.
Akanji is currently with the national team like many of his club colleagues. On Wednesday evening, the Swiss Football Association announced that Manuel Akanji’s test result “as part of an additional series of tests” was positive. The BVB professional was immediately separated from the rest of the team and shows no symptoms.
National team colleague Xherdan Shaqiri had already tested positive for Corona yesterday – the two infections are not related, however, as “Shaqiri’s positive test result is probably due to a previous infection and is therefore not infectious,” as the message says. Today’s international match between Switzerland and Croatia will take place as planned.
BVB, in turn, has to do without Akanji for the time being due to the infection. In the upcoming Bundesliga game at TSG Hoffenheim (October 17), the defender will almost certainly not be available, as he will first have to go into quarantine – if the second test is positive.
Since Dan-Axel Zagadou is still injured, the personnel situation in Dortmund’s back team is slowly becoming critical.
