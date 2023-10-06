J-POP Manga has revealed all the details on the imminent arrival in Italy of Akane Banashiwork of Yuki Suenaga And Takamasa Moue. It will be possible to purchase the first volume in all comic shops, bookstores and online stores starting from October 18th at the launch price of €6.50. For the occasion, the publishing house will pay homage to all those who purchase it with a mini Rakugo theaterwhich will be available only with the first printing of the volume. The work will be released at monthly basis.

J-POP Manga presents Akane Banashi by Yuki Suenaga and Takamasa Moue

The series at the top of the Manga Plus charts and nominated for all the most important Japanese awards lands in Italy

“I see things that shouldn’t be there, yet they are there. It’s like magic!”

Milan, 6 October 2023. Wearing a simple kimono, fan in one hand and let the show begin! The series at the top of the Manga Plus charts and recommended by Hideaki Anno (Neon Genesis Evangelion) finally arrives on our shelves! The first volume of Akane Banashi will be in bookstores, comic shops and in all online stores starting from October 18th. The story is set in the competitive, and predominantly male, world of Rakugothe Japanese theater genre that sees a single actor on stage engaged in the exciting interpretation of a comic story, and highlights the tenacity and determination of a girl intent on reaching the highest level of rakugoka!

Akane, enchanted by the magic of her father’s Rakugo since she was a child, decides to take the path of rakugoka on the occasion of one of her parent’s performances. At seventeen, her greatest ambition is to conquer the title of shinuchi, or leading storyteller, the highest rank in the Rakugo panorama. Numerous trials await him in his quest to learn world-class techniques… Thus begins the story of this rising Rakugo star!

Akane Banashi it is an original comedy that winks at the spokon genre against the backdrop of an extremely fascinating discipline from the Land of the Rising Sun that is yet to be discovered in our country. The series was nominated for awards Taisho manga, Next Manga Award And Kodansha Manga Award.

Furthermore, along with the first volumeAlone with the first printingwill be complimentary a special gadget: a mini Rakugo theater!

Waiting for the release of Akane Banashi 1 you can read the preview of the first chapter at this link!

Akane Banashi

by Yuki Suenaga and Takamasa Moue

1st volume – Ongoing Series

Format – 12.4×18 – Paperback. With Overload.

Pages – 200, B/W

Price – €6.90

Released on a monthly basis