The internet has been in everyone’s homes for more than a decade. It represents one of the most brilliant inventions of the twenty-first century man, but like any new ideation it has its pros and cons.

Akamai is committed to making the Internet a safe and secure place, especially for businesses, which are often the victims of online attacks.

Internet: a double-edged sword

In recent years, we have been able to experience both the positive and negative effects of the Internet: it has allowed us to feel close to us in times when we were not allowed, but, in recent months, it has also shown us how wars can be fought online. .

Every aspect of the company was digitized, any of our information is available online. This makes communication and data management much faster and more efficient, but It also exposes us to enormous risksdue to unscrupulous cybercriminals.

One of the most important sectors of our economy and of our society is certainly the health sector, which is a favorite target for hackers, as confirmed by the McKinsey Digitization Index: this sector, in fact, suffers 11.6% of ransomware attacks in the United States of America.

The ransomware attacks to health information systems have two very deleterious effects:

economic : to regain access to services, it is necessary to pay the ransom provided by this type of malware or invest in technicians capable of restoring system functionality; in fact, in 2021 alone this type of digital aggression has reported damages worldwide equal to 20 billion dollars;

: to regain access to services, it is necessary to pay the ransom provided by this type of malware or invest in technicians capable of restoring system functionality; in fact, in 2021 alone this type of digital aggression has reported damages worldwide equal to 20 billion dollars; social: Medicines orders, patient data, medical records and hospital management are just a few examples of how the internet is used in healthcare; a malware attack on hospital computer systems can cause real ones slowdowns to the detriment of patients.

Therefore, effective protection is needed in this area, in order to reduce and prevent the damage caused by cyberattacks as much as possible.

How can online health resources be protected from malware attacks? Akamai responds

Akamai Technologies, Inc.a company committed to protecting life online since 1999, has undertaken important partnerships with the Joint Cyber ​​Defense Collaborative and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA)in order to understand how to defend the online systems of the health sector, reaching 3 important results.

Digital evolution makes healthcare vulnerable to malware

The digital world empowers all medical and healthcare personnel to perform faster and more effective patient care and assistance. In fact, there are a lot of data and operating systems used in the healthcare sector heavy in terms of hardware memory.

For this reason, they are stored in the cloud, which also makes it much easier to share data for collaborative purposes.

These online elements, if not properly protected, are very vulnerable to hacker attacks, which, as we have already seen, they can have very serious repercussionsnot only for healthcare companies, but also for society itself.

RDP technology must be properly protected and monitored

During the pandemic, keep going carry out (as far as possible) your work remotely it was fundamental, dramatically increasing the use of RDP technology, that is Remote Desktop Protocolwhich allows you to connect to a computer located in another place and be able to view and operate on the desktop of the latter.

Thanks to this particular function of the operating system, however, it becomes quite simple for online crime specialists to trace the networks connected to all the structures of health and pharmaceutical companies to launch their attack.

Establish anti-cyberattack strategies

The best way to prevent and defend against cybercriminals is to analyze every single interaction. To do this they can be useful 4 different strategieswhich, if applied, can exponentially increase the security of the corporate network.

Microsegmentation. This strategy consists of creating protected network microzones, with limited or even no possibility of horizontal navigation. In this way, companies can reap several benefits, including one less software surface vulnerable to attacks it’s a greater possibility of detection and timely eradication of the same. Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA). Much digital aggression is made up of impersonation attacksin which the attacker manages to “Disguise” as a legitimate user and to access, in this way, private information and software. For this reason, it is useful to introduce themultifactor authentication based on the FIDO2 standard. Inspection of DNS requests. The DNS request, or the request for access to the site via a domain, is a silent attack that can be carried out by cyber-attackers. This is because most of the time, requests of this kind go unnoticed, allowing web criminals to pinpoint the location of the server they want to attack. Keeping this kind of interactions in check too can greatly improve security of company servers. Remote access. Access by a remote employee must also be finely controlled. This is possible through the use of a reverse proxy, which acts as an intermediary between user requests and the corporate networkin order to enhance the security operated by the firewall.

Adopting strategies for the protection of data and servers on the Internet of companies, especially in fundamental sectors for society, is as important as the installation of anti-theft systems in our buildings.

In a completely digitalized age, it must be remembered that even the “profession” of the thief is very often carried out remotely. For this reason, it is important to always keep your eyes open and navigate responsibly!