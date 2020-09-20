Chandigarh The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) said that it was unfortunate that the issues were not resolved despite the BJP leadership being made aware of the party’s concerns regarding the agrarian reform bills. SAD also appealed to all political parties to join his ‘struggle’ against the Bills.

Accusing the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of cheating farmers, SAD said that these parties did not protest against the passage of the Bills in the Lok Sabha. The Akali Dal, one of the oldest allies of the ruling BJP, is strongly opposing the three agricultural bills.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the Union Cabinet on Thursday in protest against the three agricultural bills. She was the only minister from SAD in the Narendra Modi government. These bills were passed in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

The struggle for justice of the farmers will continue

Senior SAD leader and former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra said during an online press conference here, “It is unfortunate that the BJP has not resolved the issues despite expressing our concern and conveying the sentiments of the farming community to the central leadership.”

He said, “However, we will not fail in our duty to the farmers and will continue the struggle to ensure justice for them and Punjab.” Chandumajra appealed to all political parties to set up “one thought and one platform” on this issue. The SAD had voted against the agricultural bills and issued a whip to its members to oppose it in the Rajya Sabha.

Congress and you cheated

Chandumajra accused the Congress and the AAP of trying to cheat the farmers on this issue. He said, “On one hand these political parties are opposing the agricultural bills in Punjab but they have colluded with each other and They are not opposing these Bills in Delhi.

Chandumajra said that neither Congress President Sonia Gandhi nor Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal spoke any words against these bills and both parties are shedding crocodile tears on the issue.

Also read-

Corona: 9.5 million people died in the world so far, out of 3 crore infected, 2.25 crore are cured

Kangana Ranaut has now shared the list of eight Bollywood terrorists, bid – save the industry from them