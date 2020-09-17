new Delhi: Harsimrat Kaur, a minister in the Modi cabinet, has resigned on behalf of the Akali Dal. Now he has given the reason for his resignation. Harsimrat Kaur has said that she has resigned because of the government’s anti-farmer ordinances.

Harsimrat Kaur said, “I have resigned from the Union Cabinet in protest against the anti-farmer ordinances and the law.” I am proud to stand with the farmers as a daughter and sister.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigns from her post of Union Cabinet Minister of Food Processing, in protest against farm bills. pic.twitter.com/33NTH0C2hb – ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2020

Let us know that Union Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal is the only representative of the Akali Dal in the Modi government. The Akali Dal is the oldest ally of the BJP.

Earlier, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal said in the Lok Sabha that party leader and Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal will resign from the Modi government at the Center in protest against the agriculture bills brought in the Parliament.

Participating in the discussion on the Agricultural Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill-2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Price Assurance Agreement and the Agreements Bill-2020 on Agricultural Services, Sukhbir Badal said, “Shiromani Akali Dal Farmers Party And she opposes these agrarian bills. “Rejecting the Congress allegations during the discussion in the lower house, she said,” The Shiromani Akali Dal never took a U-turn. “