new Delhi: President Ramnath Kovind has signed all three agricultural bills on Sunday amid heavy opposition from opposition parties and farmers of many states of the country. With the signature of the President, these bills have now become law. Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal has described it as a day for India.

Sukhbir Badal said, “It is indeed a dark day for India that the President has refused to act as the conscience of the nation.” We had high hopes that he would return these bills to Parliament for reconsideration, as demanded by the Akali Dal and some other opposition parties. “

It’s really a dark day for India that the President has refused to act as the nation’s conscience. We were very hopeful that he would return these bills to Parliament for reconsideration as demanded by SAD & some other opposition parties: Shiromani Akali Dal Chief SS Badal https://t.co/4LYvvy8DPq pic.twitter.com/5Vadk7P1F8 – ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2020

Significantly, there is huge opposition to these agricultural bills. Especially farmers of Punjab and Haryana are taking to the streets to protest against this bill. On the other hand, opposition parties are also opposing these bills. Even the Shiromani Akali Dal, which is involved in the NDA, decided to go out of the government and then the NDA, opposing these bills. Let us know that Shiromani Akali Dal has been one of the oldest allies of BJP.

Earlier, Bala Saheb Thorat, Revenue Minister and Congress leader in Maharashtra Government, said that these laws will not be implemented in Maharashtra. Thorata said, “The bill passed by Parliament is anti-farmer. That is why we are opposing it. Mahavikas Aghadi will also oppose it and will not allow it to be implemented in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena is also with us. We will sit together and form a strategy.” . “

Also read:

Three agricultural bills became law amidst opposition from farmers, President Ram Nath Kovind signed