new Delhi: Minister Harsimrat Kaur resigned a few days ago from the Akali Dal quota in protest of the Agriculture Bill. Now the Akali Dal has decided to pull out of the ruling NDA. This decision was taken in the party meeting. Explain that in Punjab and Haryana, farmers are protesting on the streets in protest against the agricultural bills passed by the Modi government.

The Shiromani Akali Dal decided to part with the NDA in a meeting of the party’s core committee under the leadership of President Sukhbir Singh Badal. The statement from the party said that the party is breaking ties with the BJP-led NDA. The reason for this is the central government’s insistence on not guaranteeing the minimum support price (MSP) to the farmers and insensitivity on the issue of Punjabi and Sikhs. Significantly, the Akali Dal was an old ally of the BJP. Both have also run the government together in Punjab.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has decided to pull out of BJP-led NDA alliance because of the center’s stubborn refusal to give statutory legislative guarantees to protect marketing of farmers crops on MSP & its continued insensitivity to Punjabi & Sikh issues: SAD pic.twitter.com/lC3xHczDm2 – ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2020

Significantly, the Narendra Modi government at the center had passed three agricultural bills by the Parliament. There was a lot of uproar while introducing the bill in Rajya Sabha. The bill was passed without division amidst uproar. Meanwhile, 8 MPs who created a ruckus were suspended for the rest of the session. On the other hand, farmers in Punjab and Haryana protested against this bill in the streets.