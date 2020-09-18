Highlights: Aam Aadmi Party attacked Congress-Akali for opposing farming bills

Bhagwant Mann said that Congress-Akali embarrassed the chameleons by taking a U-turn.

AAP called both parties as ante farmers, said, due to these, farmers are doing Protest

Chandigarh

There has been an uproar over the agricultural bills introduced in the Lok Sabha. Apart from the farmers of Punjab, many political parties of the state have also opposed the bill. Akali Dal leader and Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur even resigned from the Union Cabinet. However, the parties opposing this bill brought by the central government are also engaged in making statements against each other. While the Congress termed Kaur’s resignation as a drama, the opposition of both the Congress and the Akali Dal targeted Aam Aadmi Party MP Bhagwant Mann.

Mann has not only targeted the Akali Dal and Congress during the debate in Parliament, but has also attacked the leaders of both parties by tweeting. Taking a dig at the two parties for opposing the bill, he said, “The Akali Dal and Congress have also embarrassed the chameleons in changing color by taking a U-turn on the farming ordinances”. At the same time, the Aam Aadmi Party has called both parties opposing the bill (Akali-Congress) as anti-farmers. In one of its tweets, the party has shared a poster.

Also read: Will farmers’ income be double or will be ruined? Get the whole thing



You shared the poster

Accuse of Congress-Akali

Through the poster, AAP has alleged that the Congress-led Captain Amarinder Singh government of the state approved the ordinance in a high power meeting with the central government in 2019. At the same time, the ordinance was approved by the Akali Dal leader and former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur when it was brought in the cabinet. The party said that the Akali and the Congress are the reasons for which the farmers of India are protecting.

Modi gave assurance

Let us know that on Thursday, bills related to agriculture were proposed in the Lok Sabha, which was passed with a majority. On these ordinances, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured the farmers that this will benefit them. He tweeted on Thursday that these bills will truly free the farmers from middlemen and all obstacles. This agrarian reform will provide new opportunities for farmers to sell their produce, which will increase their profits.

Modi protested against the bills and said that a lot of power is engaged in confusing the farmers. He advised the farmers to avoid this.