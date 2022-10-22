Akai Katana Shinthe new revival of the shoot ’em up developed by CAVE Interactivewill be released on December 15 also on PC through Steamsame date on which it will debut also on the platforms already announced previously PlayStation 4, Xbox One And Nintendo Switch.

The titles will be offered in this collection Akai Katana (Akai Katana Origin), Akai Katana Shin (Akai Katana Slash), And Zetsu Akai Katana (Akai Katana Climax).

Source: CAVE Interactive Street Gematsu