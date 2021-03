Pipelayer Akademik Chersky joined the construction of Nord Stream 2. It is reported by Interfax with reference to the Danish Maritime Agency.

Earlier, the pipelayer “Akademik Chersky” left the German port of Wismar, at the berth of which it had been since the end of January. The German concern Uniper, which is the financial partner of Nord Stream 2, estimates the pipeline’s readiness to be 98 percent.