The birth of Aka ga Suki It is given in the form of a “one shot”, that is, a short story from a single publication, only in this precise case it is presented in a unique way, since it only appeared in a special summer edition of the magazine in 1990. japanese weekly Shōnen Jump.

arguably Aka ga Suki is the pilot story of slam dunkhowever, in 1988, Takehiko Inoue released a basketball short story called Kaede Purple which has Kaede Rukawa as the protagonist. Here Rukawa’s personality is certainly special because she is more open and passionate about the sport.

But how is the story where we first meet Hanamichi and Haruko? Is it different from what we know today? We are going to tell you what it is about.

The relationship between Haruko and Sakuragi beyond Slam Dunk

Before Slam Dunk, Hanamichi Sakuragi was also a juvenile delinquent.

slam dunk begins with an unfortunate moment, when sakuragi he is rejected by a girl from his high school, number 50, the one who ended up hanging out with Oda, the captain of the basketball team. The same and you thought that the protagonist was just a lovesick boy, however, in reality he was a troublemaker.

This base is born from history Aka ga Suki where sakuragi he is just as tall, red-haired and, as if that were not enough, he is a juvenile delinquent who “apparently” also smokes, since he has a pipe in his mouth. Friends of sakuragi technically they repeat, they are the decal and they have the same behavior of bothering their “boss”.

It is curious how after so long the psychology of so many characters was maintained and that it continued to be so current and entertaining. Of course, we must add that sakuragi in Aka ga Suki He’s no athlete, but he’s a good guy, despite looking like a juvenile delinquent.

This is something that Takehiko Inoue likes to follow, the stories of the boys who, even with so many problems, change and improve as people, because deep down they have a good heart.

Haruko, a girl that nothing else sees

There is a big difference between the Haruko of slam dunk and of Aka ga Suki, starting with its most basic design. In that story from the summer of 1990, this girl wears glasses and has a slightly more “up” demeanor, but also a bit “absent”. Why do we say the latter? It is easy, Haruko when he’s not wearing glasses, he technically doesn’t see anything.

The common denominator is that both versions of Haruko they don’t look at sakuragi, especially since they are thinking of someone else. Another difference in the psychology of both is that one is focused on school issues – without much development – and the other slam dunk Well, he likes basketball.

It is very noticeable that Takehiko Inoue sees in Haruko a very cute girl, but distracting. To a certain extent, she also falls in love with an ideal boy for her.

Aka ga Suki, beauty and the beast, the delinquent and the pretty girl by Takehiko Inoue

In the special summer issue of Shonen Jump magazine we see Hanamichi for the first time on the cover sakuragiexcept that in this presentation he is not a basketball player, he is just a subject who goes to high school and who is a problem student, yes, he has a huge heart and is very amorous.

The first time that sakuragi go to Haruko he falls in love and openly says that’s how he likes them. The thing is that she doesn’t dare to talk to him and that’s a problem. Deep down he is a very shy guy. The destiny of both intersects abruptly because a boy wants to abuse her, the point is that when he loses her glasses, Haruko nothing else sees nothing.

sakuragi is very kind to Haruko, helps her and thinks that she becomes her friend and that’s why he’s casual with her, but when this girl wears her glasses, she technically doesn’t know him and tells her that that red hair is very ugly and that’s why she doesn’t like it. when the heart of sakuragi he is broken, his friends make fun of him.

The problem is that, in his mind, Haruko he only remembers a kind boy who wears a red cap instead of a sakuragi, who has red hair. The relationship between the two is composed thanks to the friends of sakuragibut the boy who wanted to abuse still wants revenge.

A very valuable story, in terms of collecting

Get the Shonen Jump number that it brings Aka ga Suki It is not an impossible mission, but it is a really expensive one. The price can rise above 5 thousand Mexican pesos, depending on the seller. With the passage of time and the return of the popularity of slam dunk we will surely see an increase in price.

This is an article that is more than 30 years old and getting a number in good condition must be a complicated task indeed. Maybe going out to Japan and being aware of a Yahoo auction or a Mandarake, but beyond that it’s very difficult.

