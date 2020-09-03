Kazan hockey club “Ak Bars” beat CSKA Moscow and won the Opening Cup of the Kontinental Hockey League for the second time

The meeting of the two teams, which took place in the Russian capital, ended with a total score of 3: 2 in favor of Ak Bars.

CSKA scored Dmitry Samorukov and Anton Slepyshev, at the Kazan club – Stefan Da Costa and Justin Azevedo, and Dmitry Voronkov scored the winning goal against the Muscovites in the second minute of overtime.

Since the previous Gagarin Cup was not completed due to the coronavirus epidemic, the winners of the Western and Eastern KHL conferences took part in the match for the Opening Cup.

A month ago, after a hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the first official hockey game in the National Hockey League was held.

In the first match of the NHL playoffs, the Carolina players beat the New York Rangers 3-2.