The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure announced the launch of the specialized “Ajyaluna” initiative for the current year, which aims to train and qualify 50 job-seekers from citizens, who hold a bachelor’s degree in several disciplines, to engage in the labor market.

Targeted disciplines include “engineering disciplines”: sustainability, renewable energy, petroleum, infrastructure, and projects. and “Technical and Digital Disciplines”: Artificial Intelligence, Programming, and Big Data. And “Future Foresight and Strategic Planning,” “Graphic Design and Content Makers,” and “Science.”

The ministry stated, on its website, that the training period that the graduate will undergo is three months, starting from the fourth quarter of this year.

The training includes six specialized programs and tracks; They are “Roads Professional”, “Infrastructure Projects”, “Specialized Employee”, “Future Energy”, “Pioneers of the Transportation System”, and “Designers of Digital Services”.

The ministry stressed the need to complete the admission requirements for the initiative, noting that the deadline for receiving applications is August 18.

The required documents include a personal photo, a copy of the passport, a copy of the identity card, a copy of the family book, a copy of a certified university degree, a CV, and the filling of the attached form.

The Ministry requires the candidate for the initiative to be no more than 30 years old, have a bachelor’s degree no more than five years ago, and have a graduation rate of not less than “very good”, and the candidate is subject to the selection criteria.