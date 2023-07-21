The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) welcomed male and female students from the secondary and university levels, participating in the eighth edition of the annual summer training program “Ajyal”.

The Director of the Human Resources and Development Department in the Institutional Administrative Support Services Sector at the Authority, Adhari Muhammad, stated that the “Ajyal” program aims to qualify students and introduce them to the goals and activities of the Authority.

She added, “The program extends for two months (July and August) and provides educational workshops in both Arabic and English. At the end of the training period, students will receive certificates of completion of the training programs, and a certificate of completion of the generations program from the Roads and Transport Authority.”

It is noteworthy that the door to participate in the annual “Ajyal” program for summer training is available to male and female students from the secondary and university levels, who are the children and relatives of the authority’s employees, and it is required that the affiliate be a citizen of the UAE, and that he be enrolled in the secondary stage (third secondary) or in the university stage, and that the affiliate is continuing his studies.

And Mohammed confirmed that the Human Resources and Development Department

It works to follow up on the results of the “Ajyal” program, represented in attracting the best human talents and providing them with various experiences, by going through the experience of learning and field practice in the Roads and Transport Authority, to enhance the role of the authority in supporting the Emiratisation policy.