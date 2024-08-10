The Ajr Charitable Foundation has undertaken to pay the full value of the legal blood money in five “wrongful killing” cases, with the value of the blood money amounting to 1,299,000 dirhams.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Foundation, Sheikh Arhama bin Saud bin Khalid Al Qasimi, expressed his thanks to the generous donors who contributed to supporting the Foundation’s journey and its charitable programmes with the aim of alleviating the suffering of those convicted in these cases and their families, reflecting the values ​​of tolerance and brotherhood rooted in the Emirati society, calling on them to continue their support for the Foundation to perform its charitable and humanitarian roles.

He said that thanks to the support of the wise leadership and the efforts of the loyal sons and residents of the Emirates, charitable and humanitarian initiatives continue, based on the lofty values ​​laid down by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless his soul.

• 1.3 million dirhams is the total value of the five blood moneys paid.